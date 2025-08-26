Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,806 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $76,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,529,000 after buying an additional 1,670,305 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after buying an additional 513,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,574,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,458,000 after buying an additional 1,339,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after buying an additional 1,045,509 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

