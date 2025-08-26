Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Holdings Increased by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,403,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for approximately 3.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $313,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $166.0920 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $166.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.28.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

