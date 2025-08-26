Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $127,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Medpace by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 230,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55,955 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, Director Cornelius P. Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total transaction of $772,896.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,012.88. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total transaction of $3,376,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,883,050. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,450 shares of company stock valued at $51,791,251. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $406.60.

View Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $466.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.18 and a 200 day moving average of $335.65. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $501.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The company had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.