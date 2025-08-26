Findlay Park Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,393,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Charles Schwab worth $265,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,488,848. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

