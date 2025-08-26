Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $345.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,485,881.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,671. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

