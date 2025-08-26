Comerica Bank Trims Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $129.6760 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. UBS Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

