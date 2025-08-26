Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,548 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Skyworks Solutions worth $86,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 91.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 226,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $110.76.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

