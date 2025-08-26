Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,278 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77,867 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $74,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in Salesforce by 71.6% during the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,036,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Salesforce by 43.0% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Salesforce by 121.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 355,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,222,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,827 shares of company stock worth $14,085,446. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.96. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

