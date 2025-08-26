Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,834 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 3.6% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tesla worth $852,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,390. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $346.60 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.62 and a 200 day moving average of $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.35, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.