Freedom Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 217.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

