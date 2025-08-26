APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

