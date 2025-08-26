Findlay Park Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,099 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $88,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Price Performance
ADSK stock opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
