Findlay Park Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,099 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $88,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.