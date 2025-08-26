Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,492 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 42,312 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $43,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $810,047,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,842,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,048,000 after buying an additional 4,486,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,158,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,625 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,951,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18,802.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,292,000 after buying an additional 2,397,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,948 shares of company stock valued at $126,552,277. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $184.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

