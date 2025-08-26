Checkit (LON:CKT) Stock Price Up 18% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) rose 18% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.21). Approximately 143,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 173,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.05 ($0.18).

Checkit Trading Up 18.7%

The firm has a market cap of £16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Checkit (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Checkit had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Equities analysts expect that Checkit plc will post -5.0737653 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

