Sinclair, Inc. $SBGI Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,740,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,105 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Sinclair worth $59,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,153,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 65.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 440,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 355,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Sinclair Trading Up 0.1%

Sinclair stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.16 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 1.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

