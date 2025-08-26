Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after buying an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,205,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,240,000 after buying an additional 951,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,329,000 after buying an additional 182,705 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,416,000 after buying an additional 1,093,381 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,787,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,072,000 after buying an additional 455,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

