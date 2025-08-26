Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 35,786 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $201,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,979.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,976.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,901.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,494.00 and a 52-week high of $2,075.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Markel Group’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.33.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

