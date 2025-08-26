Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 315,108 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,108 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $165,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,167,000 after buying an additional 8,126,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $162,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 253.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,948,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,537,000 after buying an additional 1,397,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after buying an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,918,000 after buying an additional 639,119 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

CCEP opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

