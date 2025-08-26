Comerica Bank Has $14.61 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Comerica Bank raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,404,000 after buying an additional 455,855 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workday by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,088 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,530,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after purchasing an additional 913,613 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,111.17. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,449,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $223.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.89. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.76.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

