Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $511.3250 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.60.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

