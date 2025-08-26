Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 2,494,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 413,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

