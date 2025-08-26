Comparing 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) & First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and First Quantum Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $289.28 million 198.33 $14.67 million $0.36 1,789.29 First Quantum Minerals $4.80 billion 2.95 $2.00 million $0.24 70.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5N Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals. First Quantum Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5N Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 9.64% 24.47% 9.36% First Quantum Minerals 4.08% 1.44% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for 5N Plus and First Quantum Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Quantum Minerals 0 5 3 2 2.70

Volatility and Risk

5N Plus has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

5N Plus beats First Quantum Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.