Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) versus China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Financial Review

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) and China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and China Coal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 3.30% 2.26% 1.81% China Coal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Warrior Met Coal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Warrior Met Coal pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Coal Energy pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. China Coal Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Coal Energy has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and China Coal Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.53 billion 2.08 $250.60 million $0.77 78.19 China Coal Energy $27.30 billion 0.65 $2.85 billion $3.98 6.69

China Coal Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Warrior Met Coal. China Coal Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Warrior Met Coal and China Coal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 3 2 0 2.40 China Coal Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Warrior Met Coal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Warrior Met Coal is more favorable than China Coal Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats China Coal Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Co., Ltd.

