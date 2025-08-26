Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $ODC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 799,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 398,056 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America worth $36,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 184,844 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 336,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 113,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Stock Performance

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $859.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $63.82.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 10.44%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

In related news, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $154,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,222.75. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,798. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $354,570. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

