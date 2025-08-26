Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,139.0%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OBDC. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

