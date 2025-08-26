Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $192,147,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49,307.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 500,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,753,000 after acquiring an additional 499,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,233,000 after acquiring an additional 308,168 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 195,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 120,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $257.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.58.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

