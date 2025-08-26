Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,805 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $85.2250 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $69.19 and a one year high of $85.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

