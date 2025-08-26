Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mplx by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,788,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,045,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,060,000 after purchasing an additional 654,489 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 996,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 352,782 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in Mplx by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,256,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,768,000 after buying an additional 345,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in Mplx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,822,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,551,000 after buying an additional 315,747 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of MPLX opened at $50.2880 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.97%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

