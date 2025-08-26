Alpha Wave Global LP Sells 149,695 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Alpha Wave Global LP lowered its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,695 shares during the period. Porch Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after buying an additional 1,897,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,823,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after buying an additional 312,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,896,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,213,951 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,550,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,300,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $380,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,243.11. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $336,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,095.33. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,300. 23.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.72.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Porch Group had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

