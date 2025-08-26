WS Management Lllp Invests $23.27 Million in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,000. Labcorp makes up approximately 2.6% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.12% of Labcorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,693,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,549. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,192 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC lowered Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.58.

Labcorp Trading Down 0.7%

LH opened at $276.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $283.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

