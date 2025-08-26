NexGen Energy $NXE Stock Holdings Lowered by Alpha Wave Global LP

Alpha Wave Global LP lowered its position in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,995 shares during the period. NexGen Energy accounts for 1.0% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpha Wave Global LP owned about 0.08% of NexGen Energy worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,953,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 948,773 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,846,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NexGen Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 320,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 67,095 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXE. Desjardins began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NXE stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

