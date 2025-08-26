Alpha Wave Global LP Acquires New Shares in Metsera Inc. $MTSR

Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,894,000. Metsera comprises about 28.9% of Alpha Wave Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Metsera during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in Metsera in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Metsera in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Metsera in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Metsera in the first quarter valued at about $374,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSR. Guggenheim increased their target price on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Metsera in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metsera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of MTSR opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. Metsera Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

