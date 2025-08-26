Makaira Partners LLC Has $21.21 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Makaira Partners LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,181 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 7.1% of Makaira Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in CarMax by 2,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $59.8860 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%.The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

