Makaira Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Makaira Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,467 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works makes up approximately 16.7% of Makaira Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Makaira Partners LLC owned 0.77% of Bath & Body Works worth $49,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,988 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.1170 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

