Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $45,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $219.2720 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.76. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $220.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

