Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.26% of Campbell’s worth $30,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

