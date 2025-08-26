Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 16,514 Shares of Paramount Global $PARAA

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.28% of Paramount Global worth $42,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 1,090.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARAA opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -563.48 and a beta of 1.27. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.