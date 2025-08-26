Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $50,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 444,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 142,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 127,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 972,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,713,000 after purchasing an additional 330,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $45.1940 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

