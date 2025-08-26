Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA Shares Acquired by Hill City Capital LP

Hill City Capital LP increased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Granite Construction makes up about 6.0% of Hill City Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hill City Capital LP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $79,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $21,966,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,579,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 106.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 472,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 243,875 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1,058.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 214,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 196,229 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 163,551 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $109.6730 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

