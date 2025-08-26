Gabelli Funds LLC Has $37.05 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.55% of Watts Water Technologies worth $37,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after buying an additional 386,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,708,000 after purchasing an additional 273,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,199,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTS. Northcoast Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE WTS opened at $280.7470 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.59 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.11 and its 200 day moving average is $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

