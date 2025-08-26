D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR)

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 339.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Aduro Clean Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADUR opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.79 million and a P/E ratio of -43.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Aduro Clean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aduro Clean Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 21,000.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

