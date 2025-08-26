Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $125.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

