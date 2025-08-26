Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Noble Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. American Noble Gas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

