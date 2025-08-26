FORA Capital LLC Purchases 23,304 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after buying an additional 15,480,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,814,000 after buying an additional 741,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,253,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,986,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,674,000 after buying an additional 634,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,846,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,606,000 after buying an additional 561,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

