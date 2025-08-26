Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.