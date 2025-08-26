The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden accounts for about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Madison Square Garden worth $78,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.60.

MSGS opened at $198.8390 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -216.13 and a beta of 0.79. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.94.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

