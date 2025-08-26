Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Owens Corning worth $34,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $28,651,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $153.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day moving average of $144.32. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.69%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.