58,140 Shares in Kellanova $K Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $9,164,348.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,212,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,058,719.26. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $100,975,123 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

