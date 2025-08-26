Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $205.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

