Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 28,069 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $86,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 238.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $694.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $703.30 and a 200-day moving average of $642.27. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $319.07 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

